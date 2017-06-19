Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church
There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. The 13-year-old Savannah spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Who can blame them?
|
#2 8 hrs ago
If you chit your magic underwear over lgbt issues and young people when you're along in the forest does gawd see the stain?
|
#3 2 hrs ago
alone in the forest....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|14 min
|neighbor
|1,849
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|15 min
|Wondering
|51,172
|California ban won't stop Alabama from hosting ...
|20 min
|Jose
|1
|Turkish authorities ban Sunday's LGBTI Pride in...
|21 min
|Jose
|1
|JADE NE ARCHIVEs
|21 min
|Jose
|2
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|25 min
|Frogface Kate
|35
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|44 min
|Truth
|26,367
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|8 hr
|cpeter1313
|4
|Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti...
|17 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC