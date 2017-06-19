There are on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. The 13-year-old Savannah spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.