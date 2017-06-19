Microphone cut after Mormon girl reve...

Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church

There are 3 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 15 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. The 13-year-old Savannah spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.

Conrad

Mountain View, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
Who can blame them?

Latter Day Taints

Philadelphia, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
If you chit your magic underwear over lgbt issues and young people when you're along in the forest does gawd see the stain?

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#3 2 hrs ago
alone in the forest....

