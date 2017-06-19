Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church
There are 2 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian and still loved by God - before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders - is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. Savannah, 13, spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.
#1 11 hrs ago
Just look at the kid. She should be playing with Barbie dolls not "coming out" as a lesbian. How does she even know what a lesbian is? Give me a break!
#2 4 hrs ago
The really funny thing would be how the ossified patriarchs dealt at the next worship service with her coming out. Don't mention it at all; be in clinical denial that she did come out and that she did say there's nothing wrong with her; patronize her in one way or another; shun her and her family; rush her to mormon whatever it is reparative therapy; try to pretend their not censors by claiming the mic just malfunctioned; find a nice gay, mormon boy to be her activity pal, if not her boyfriend?
