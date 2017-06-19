There are on the Brandon Sun story from 11 hrs ago, titled Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian and still loved by God - before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders - is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues. Savannah, 13, spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created.

