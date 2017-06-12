MIA gay marriage heroes
THE PLEDGE: Richard Brewer and Justin Bennett, the Griffith gay couple who say they won't wait for the federal government to legalise gay marriage before having their wedding. On the eve of Australia's first "gay" wedding, Griffith hairdresser Richard Brewer has emerged as an unlikely hero in the fight for marriage equality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Area News.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|9 min
|Sam
|6,729
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 min
|Wondering
|50,949
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|17 min
|Lawrence
|8
|European court rules in favor of Russian gay ac...
|4 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|1,095
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,236
|Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc...
|9 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|23
|For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als...
|10 hr
|Milton
|18
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|13 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|47
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC