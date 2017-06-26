Merkel: Gay marriage could get 'quest...

Merkel: Gay marriage could get 'question of conscience' vote

WBEN-AM Buffalo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time seems to have softened her previous opposition toward legalizing same-sex marriages. Merkel said Monday that German lawmakers could possibly take up the issue in the future as a "question of conscience," meaning parliamentarians could vote based on their individual beliefs and regardless of what their party platforms say.

