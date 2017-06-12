Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS

There are 6 comments on the The Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Married gay Mormons try to stay LDS. In it, The Gazette reports that:

What happens to Mormons who are gay and still have a strong testimony of LDS beliefs? Can they remain active in a church that claims to welcome them but whose policies have been-and continue to be-damaging? In this guest post, journalism MFA student Kristin Lowe follows a same-sex couple over the course of four months as they move from Hawaii to Washington and learn that "bishop roulette" is very real in the LDS Church. Because of length, I'm putting up the first section today and the conclusion tomorrow.

Anita Bryant s Jihad

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
Since this is not a new policy it smells like more stealth public relations from the sister wife religion of Scientology, imo.
Anita Bryant s Jihad

Philadelphia, PA

#2 13 hrs ago
I misunderstood. I thought this was about the longstanding, clinically denying policy of the mormon whatever it is having lesbians and gays marry someone of the opposite sex in the mormon whatever it is. This article is about two men who married one another and how they got treated by different what-the-mormon-whatever calls "bishops."

No magic underwear for them....
tongangodz

Since: Dec 13

10,224

Location hidden
#3 12 hrs ago
You can't have a gay marriage and still be LDS. If you detour away from t Plan of Happiness, it's t highway for you.

No gay marriage or plural marriage in t LDS church. Exercise your free agency and enjoy it.

Judged:

1

1

tongangodz

Since: Dec 13

10,224

Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
Eagle 12 wrote:
Luke 17:28-30
28 Likewise as it was also in the days of Lot:
29 but on the day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven and destroyed them all.
30 Even so will it be in the day when the Son of Man is revealed.

Luke 21:32
32 Assuredly, I say to you, this generation will by no means pass away till all things take place.
Amen

Judged:

1

1

1

SuperPac

Bladensburg, MD

#10 2 hrs ago
I see the Queer mods deleted Eagle 12
What a worthless bunch.

Judged:

1

1

1

watchman

Absecon, NJ

#12 56 min ago
SuperPac wrote:
I see the Queer mods deleted Eagle 12
What a worthless bunch.
Soon God will delete them.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

