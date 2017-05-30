Margaret Court becomes gay "poster girl"
Court is in good company, with the event promoter having previously used prominent figures including Tony Abbott, Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump on its posters. TENNIS player Margaret Court, who stirred controversy with increasingly outrageous comments about the LGBTI community this week, has been used in a poster for a Melbourne gay event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 min
|RiccardoFire
|6,311
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|15 min
|Delco
|504
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|TomInElPaso
|49,754
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|carter county res...
|25,781
|Church members face court over assault of homos...
|1 hr
|Yancy
|1
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|1 hr
|Yancy
|1
|Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f...
|2 hr
|True Facts
|15
|Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no...
|2 hr
|True Facts
|43
|Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain
|2 hr
|True Facts
|34
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|5 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|26
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC