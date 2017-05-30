Margaret Court becomes gay "poster girl"

Margaret Court becomes gay "poster girl"

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

Court is in good company, with the event promoter having previously used prominent figures including Tony Abbott, Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump on its posters. TENNIS player Margaret Court, who stirred controversy with increasingly outrageous comments about the LGBTI community this week, has been used in a poster for a Melbourne gay event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min RiccardoFire 6,311
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 15 min Delco 504
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min TomInElPaso 49,754
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr carter county res... 25,781
News Church members face court over assault of homos... 1 hr Yancy 1
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria 1 hr Yancy 1
Russian millionaire bans gay customers at his f... 2 hr True Facts 15
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... 2 hr True Facts 43
News Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain 2 hr True Facts 34
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 5 hr Rose_NoHo 26
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC