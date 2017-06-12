Marc Fliedner Makes History As The Fi...

Marc Fliedner Makes History As The First Openly Gay Candidate For Brooklyn District Attorney

There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 18 hrs ago, titled Marc Fliedner Makes History As The First Openly Gay Candidate For Brooklyn District Attorney. In it, Switched reports that:

Two things are immediately apparent about him: that he has worked in criminal justice his entire legal career and that his moral compass points north. Brooklyn has been in need of true criminal justice reform for decades, and with hate crimes and police misconduct increasing, the phrase "no justice, no peace" rings louder than ever.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Paco

New York, NY

#1 17 hrs ago
Oh brother not another one. I bet he won't prosecute any queers. He'll find some way to drop the charges.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saturday NE Jade Thread 5 min dontcare 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Truth 26,097
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 7 min Lassius 6,704
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Frankie Rizzo 50,693
News Palaszczuk hangs gay men charged with sodomy ou... 31 min Murphy 2
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 51 min TomInElPaso 961
News Lesbian Prime Minister Appointed in Serbia 1 hr Murphy 1
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 3 hr Andrew 57
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC