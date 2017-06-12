Marc Fliedner Makes History As The First Openly Gay Candidate For Brooklyn District Attorney
Two things are immediately apparent about him: that he has worked in criminal justice his entire legal career and that his moral compass points north. Brooklyn has been in need of true criminal justice reform for decades, and with hate crimes and police misconduct increasing, the phrase "no justice, no peace" rings louder than ever.
#1 17 hrs ago
Oh brother not another one. I bet he won't prosecute any queers. He'll find some way to drop the charges.
|Saturday NE Jade Thread
|5 min
|dontcare
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Truth
|26,097
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|7 min
|Lassius
|6,704
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,693
|Palaszczuk hangs gay men charged with sodomy ou...
|31 min
|Murphy
|2
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|51 min
|TomInElPaso
|961
|Lesbian Prime Minister Appointed in Serbia
|1 hr
|Murphy
|1
|2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L...
|3 hr
|Andrew
|57
