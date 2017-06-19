Man catches teen falling from park ri...

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

There are 2 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida. SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rossum

Ashburn, VA

#1 10 hrs ago
For once a good article that has nothing to do with queers! It's about a normal decent person saving a kid's life!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Troll Stopper

Christiansburg, VA

#2 6 hrs ago
Rossum wrote:
For once a blah blah blah
For someone who claims to hate gay-related articles, you sure love reading them. Just come out of the closet already.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min Wondering 51,289
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals shea s... 32 min lgbtqi 9
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Fla 6,877
News Toronto Pride should be inclusive, pastor says ... 3 hr The Troll Stopper 5
News Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immig... 3 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... 3 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 13
Jades Archive 5 hr J-Aid 1
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 6 hr Scoobie Doobie 75
J-Aid Diary #7 7 hr Picolo 4
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 11 hr Waco Kid 69,546
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC