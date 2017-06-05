Man arrested after asking for help to attack Tel Aviv Pride
A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for asking for help carrying out a terror attack on this weekend's Tel Aviv Pride festivities. Police arrested the man after he used Facebook to ask, "Who's coming with me to carry out a terror attack at the Pride march?", Gay Star News has reported.
Add your comments below
|
