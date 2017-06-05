Man arrested after asking for help to...

Man arrested after asking for help to attack Tel Aviv Pride

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for asking for help carrying out a terror attack on this weekend's Tel Aviv Pride festivities. Police arrested the man after he used Facebook to ask, "Who's coming with me to carry out a terror attack at the Pride march?", Gay Star News has reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 24 min No Surprise 6,426
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... 33 min The Troll Stopper 13
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 50,068
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Paul 590
News Finances for Same-Sex Couples: 7 Things to Cons... 1 hr Jeremiah 5
News Madrid gears up for WorldPride with gay-themed ... 3 hr Huge Johnny 3
News Sexual health crisis warning as syphilis cases ... 3 hr Huge Johnny 8
News TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month 7 hr Jeremiah 14
News Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa... 8 hr Christsharians on... 27
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 9 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,904
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC