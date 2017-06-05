Malta's PM Sworn in For 2nd term, Ple...

Malta's PM Sworn in For 2nd term, Pledges Gay Marriage Law

There are 2 comments on the Voice of America story from 14 hrs ago, titled Malta's PM Sworn in For 2nd term, Pledges Gay Marriage Law. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Joseph Muscat was sworn in for a second term as Malta's prime minister Monday, pledging to introduce gay marriage as law when Parliament convenes in the next few weeks. Official results showed his Labour Party won 55 percent of the vote Saturday to the opposition National Force coalition's 44 percent, the same margin as his first victory in 2013.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Henderson

Salt Lake City, UT

#1 12 hrs ago
Who gives a rat's behind?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#2 1 hr ago
Henderson wrote:
Who gives a rat's behind?
Gay couples who want to marry in Malta
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 min Bible Believer 565
News Florida Newspapers Publish the Personal Informa... 51 min Logic Analysis 9
News Judge declares gay-hating Mass. man a festering... 1 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 3
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,999
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Rose_NoHo 6,383
Looking for a girlfriend for a married bi-sexual (Aug '08) 5 hr Bev 67
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 8 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 76
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 14 hr Frankie Rizzo 25,880
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC