There are on the Voice of America story from 14 hrs ago, titled Malta's PM Sworn in For 2nd term, Pledges Gay Marriage Law. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Joseph Muscat was sworn in for a second term as Malta's prime minister Monday, pledging to introduce gay marriage as law when Parliament convenes in the next few weeks. Official results showed his Labour Party won 55 percent of the vote Saturday to the opposition National Force coalition's 44 percent, the same margin as his first victory in 2013.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.