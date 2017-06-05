Malaysia: Health Ministry agrees to r...

Malaysia: Health Ministry agrees to remove 'anti-gay' term from video contest

There are 3 comments on the Asian Correspondent story from 11 hrs ago, titled Malaysia: Health Ministry agrees to remove 'anti-gay' term from video contest.

Several pro-LGBT NGOs and activists, including Nisha Ayub, pose in a group photo after a meeting with Malaysia's Health Ministry. Source: Nisha Ayub MALAYSIA's Health Ministry has promised to retract terms that purportedly promoted anti-gay attitudes after a video competition related to sexual health sparked furore among activists.

Marshall

United States

#1 5 hrs ago
Why would they want to remove the term "gender confusion"? The term is very appropriate and isn't ant-gay at all. I would say that any man who is attracted to another man, wears women's clothes, etc is confused about his gender.

Marshall

United States

#2 4 hrs ago
If a man thinks his butt is a receptacle for another man's pen!s obviously he's gender confused and needs help

Marshall

United States

#3 4 hrs ago
Check your anatomy people. The rect*m is not the same as the vag!na. Gay men are confused about this fact.

