There are 3 comments on the QTMagazine story from 15 hrs ago, titled Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs Ahead of WorldPride. In it, QTMagazine reports that:

Madrid just earned itself some LGBTQ street cred. Earlier this month, 288 crosswalk signs across the city got a queer makeover, swapping out the ubiquitous green man for outlines of same-sex couples.

Jerry

Ashburn, VA

#1 13 hrs ago
That's just wrong any way you look at it.

What the hell is this world coming to?

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#3 10 hrs ago
Oy vey.

Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,857

Appleton WI

#4 7 hrs ago
I fully support LGBT and LGBT friendly communities, but even I think this is a silly waste of taxpayer's money... but I'm not from Madrid, so, whatevs.
