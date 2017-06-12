Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs Ahead of WorldPride
There are 3 comments on the QTMagazine story from 15 hrs ago, titled Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs Ahead of WorldPride.
Madrid just earned itself some LGBTQ street cred. Earlier this month, 288 crosswalk signs across the city got a queer makeover, swapping out the ubiquitous green man for outlines of same-sex couples.
#1 13 hrs ago
That's just wrong any way you look at it.
What the hell is this world coming to?
#3 10 hrs ago
Oy vey.
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,857
Appleton WI
#4 7 hrs ago
I fully support LGBT and LGBT friendly communities, but even I think this is a silly waste of taxpayer's money... but I'm not from Madrid, so, whatevs.
