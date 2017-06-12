Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orlando shooting victims at annual gay pride fest

Oceanix Victoriano holds a rainbow flag over his head while marching with Aly Windham during the Baton Rouge Pride Festival march in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Dillon Vince, Matthew Francis and Kennedy Vince smile before the Baton Rouge Pride Fest march in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

