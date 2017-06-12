Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orlando shooting victims at annual gay pride fest
Oceanix Victoriano holds a rainbow flag over his head while marching with Aly Windham during the Baton Rouge Pride Festival march in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 17, 2017. Dillon Vince, Matthew Francis and Kennedy Vince smile before the Baton Rouge Pride Fest march in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,786
|Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o...
|14 min
|Bruce
|3
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|24 min
|Doyle
|1,007
|On this Father's Day...
|56 min
|Bruce
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|1 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Lesbian Prime Minister Appointed in Serbia
|1 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Palaszczuk hangs gay men charged with sodomy ou...
|1 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,141
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC