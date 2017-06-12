There are on the The New York Observer story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay Pride Parade. In it, The New York Observer reports that:

Tel Aviv's annual Gay Pride Parade drew more than 200,000 people to the streets on Tuesday June 13. Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies from around the world celebrated along the beach, marching for values of freedom, tolerance and democracy. Their stories are heartbreaking and heartwarming.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New York Observer.