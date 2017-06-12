LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Av...

LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay Pride Parade

There are 6 comments on the The New York Observer story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay Pride Parade. In it, The New York Observer reports that:

Tel Aviv's annual Gay Pride Parade drew more than 200,000 people to the streets on Tuesday June 13. Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies from around the world celebrated along the beach, marching for values of freedom, tolerance and democracy. Their stories are heartbreaking and heartwarming.

Tyrone

Mesquite, NV

#1 13 hrs ago
Would have been the perfect time for Palestine to launch a missile attack on Tel Aviv!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,946

Location hidden
#2 13 hrs ago
Oh, yes Tyrone, you cyber thug you. Because an attack like that would only kill gay people. No one else, right? It is good that you are locked away somewhere.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#6 10 hrs ago
Gay pride, worldwide!!!!!! Why can't Gay Pride Month be every month of the year?

Baptist ism by Proxy

Philadelphia, PA

#8 4 hrs ago
Are they also celebrating today's (or yesterday's) announcement that in no scenario going forward will Israel cede its military (and administrative, implicitly, imo,) control over the West Bank? That is, west of the Jordan.
Cleef

Sharon, PA

#9 3 hrs ago
Tyrone wrote:
Would have been the perfect time for Palestine to launch a missile attack on Tel Aviv!
Great idea! Or at least a few towel heads with back packs.
Moral Truth

Philadelphia, PA

#10 1 hr ago
Gremlin wrote:
Gay pride, worldwide!!!!!! Why can't Gay Pride Month be every month of the year?
Gay Perversion Worldwide!!!!!!!
Why can't it be outlawed everywhere?
