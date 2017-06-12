LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay Pride Parade
There are 6 comments on the The New York Observer story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay Pride Parade. In it, The New York Observer reports that:
Tel Aviv's annual Gay Pride Parade drew more than 200,000 people to the streets on Tuesday June 13. Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies from around the world celebrated along the beach, marching for values of freedom, tolerance and democracy. Their stories are heartbreaking and heartwarming.
Join the discussion below
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Would have been the perfect time for Palestine to launch a missile attack on Tel Aviv!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,946
Location hidden
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Oh, yes Tyrone, you cyber thug you. Because an attack like that would only kill gay people. No one else, right? It is good that you are locked away somewhere.
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Gay pride, worldwide!!!!!! Why can't Gay Pride Month be every month of the year?
|
#8 4 hrs ago
Are they also celebrating today's (or yesterday's) announcement that in no scenario going forward will Israel cede its military (and administrative, implicitly, imo,) control over the West Bank? That is, west of the Jordan.
|
#9 3 hrs ago
Great idea! Or at least a few towel heads with back packs.
|
#10 1 hr ago
Gay Perversion Worldwide!!!!!!!
Why can't it be outlawed everywhere?
|
|
