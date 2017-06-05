LGBTQ+ Community Battles Staggering Suicide Rates
People in the LGBTQ+ community are at a higher risk of attempting suicide than many other groups in society. Suicide attempt survivors and advocates say we need to do better to let young LGBTQ+ people know they matter and that suicide is not the answer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|TomInElPaso
|50,172
|TCM remembers gay Hollywood for Pride month
|14 min
|Frogface Kate
|25
|Over 200,000 at Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, regi...
|18 min
|Vincent
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|21 min
|Eagle 12
|6,562
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|29 min
|Wondering
|25,957
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|57 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,629
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|2 hr
|Truth
|171
|Putin Shares Thoughts on Showering With Gay Men...
|2 hr
|Imprtnrd
|9
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|6 hr
|Wondering
|712
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC