There are 15 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 14 hrs ago, titled LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

Two years after the White House was adorned in rainbow colors to commemorate the Supreme Court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, gay rights activists and lawmakers are preparing to march on Washington again, saying the current president threatens to erase those gains. Gay rights activists plan to air their concerns at the "Equality March for Unity and Pride" in Washington on Sunday as well as at 50 sister marches at cities across the country this month.

Demetrius

Ashburn, VA

#2 10 hrs ago
Stand strong Donald!

USAUSAUSA

Louisville, KY

#3 10 hrs ago
Demetrius wrote:
Stand strong Donald!
The liberals want America to accept immorality and Donald Trump has said he is a Christian and proud of that.
He may be off the mark on a lot of things, but he is for the thing that can truly make America Great again and that is decency. the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for supporting same sex marriage when most of the people in America see it as perversion.

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#4 8 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>

The liberals want America to accept immorality and Donald Trump has said he is a Christian and proud of that.
He may be off the mark on a lot of things, but he is for the thing that can truly make America Great again and that is decency. the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for supporting same sex marriage when most of the people in America see it as perversion.
USAUSAUSA.

Yes. Like President Trump, Russian federation President Putin is a God fearing Christian. That is why the violent Democrats hate them so. That explains why they try to "Hitlerize" both. Here is a source link to a talk given by president Putin that explains - among other things - his views on Homosexuality.

Source: http://tinyurl.com/nxq5pgx

Ronald

USAUSAUSA

Crestwood, KY

#5 8 hrs ago
Ronald wrote:
<quoted text>

USAUSAUSA.

Yes. Like President Trump, Russian federation President Putin is a God fearing Christian. That is why the violent Democrats hate them so. That explains why they try to "Hitlerize" both. Here is a source link to a talk given by president Putin that explains - among other things - his views on Homosexuality.

Source: http://tinyurl.com/nxq5pgx

Ronald
Thanks for that.
Russia is no longer an atheist Communist dictatorship as the Democrats want us to believe.
There are many God fearing Russian people and they have shown they are our friends by cooperating with us in the international space station.
I say we should trust them but verify as President Reagan once said.

Just Saying

United States

#6 8 hrs ago
Ronald wrote:
<quoted text>

USAUSAUSA.

Yes. Like President Trump, Russian federation President Putin is a God fearing Christian. That is why the violent Democrats hate them so. That explains why they try to "Hitlerize" both. Here is a source link to a talk given by president Putin that explains - among other things - his views on Homosexuality.

Source: http://tinyurl.com/nxq5pgx

Ronald
HIV is rampant in Russia. Drug addiction is rampant in Russia. Alcoholism is rampant in Russia.

If Putin is such an ideal leader, why hasn't he just prayed away the problems in his country?

And if you think Putin is so awesome, why are you not living in Russia?

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#7 8 hrs ago
Just Saying wrote:
<quoted text>

HIV is rampant in Russia. Drug addiction is rampant in Russia. Alcoholism is rampant in Russia.

If Putin is such an ideal leader, why hasn't he just prayed away the problems in his country?

And if you think Putin is so awesome, why are you not living in Russia?
Just Saying.

Yes. Weren't the conditions you described the end result of more than 70 years of godless "Liberal" rule? Shouldn't that be a good lesson for our own country?

Ronald

Just Saying

United States

#8 7 hrs ago
Ronald wrote:
<quoted text>

Just Saying.

Yes. Weren't the conditions you described the end result of more than 70 years of godless "Liberal" rule? Shouldn't that be a good lesson for our own country?

Ronald
It is the result of poor planning, a repressive regime and prejudice.

And have you been to a Russian Orthodox Church in Russia?

I have traveled Russia for work and spent several weeks at a time there.

If you consider yourself an Evangelical, you will not be impressed by the Orthodox Churches.

They basically worship dead bodies. They place their own kind of "saints" in glass coffins and the worshippers come in and pay money to "kiss" the dead saint through glass.

Dude, it is just sick and wrong.

All the while poor people are begging for money outside the church gates.

So take a trip to Russia.

Spend some time there.

It was interesting to visit.

Love my friends there.

They recognize the corruption in their government and the Church.

Most of the citizens would like to protest this regime, but they do not feel safe to do so.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#9 7 hrs ago
Idiotic Spooge reaches Olympian heights

Welcome to Interesting Times

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#10 7 hrs ago
LGBTQ don't realize they have already pretty much achieved equality and few Americans are sympathetic for any further of their whining and demanding stuff.

What's replaced the huge LGBTQ victim group are smaller boutique victim groups such as trannies, who are very hot now in victim circles.

They are currently so powerful they are revising the building codes and forcing the revision of hundreds of years of our culture by removing men's and ladies rooms and replacing them with "gender fluid" bathrooms for everyone even the little kindergarten tikes.

And that's some radical sh!t you gay guys never pulled off!

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#11 7 hrs ago
Ronald wrote:
<quoted text>

Just Saying.

Yes. Weren't the conditions you described the end result of more than 70 years of godless "Liberal" rule? Shouldn't that be a good lesson for our own country?

Ronald
Ronald

I always enjoy your reading posts. Thanks for sharing.

Frankie Rizzo

Rev Cash Dollar

Philadelphia, PA

#12 7 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump said "he is a Christian."

I say the hilariously gullible electorate will believe anything.

Baxter

Las Vegas, NV

#13 6 hrs ago
Go Donald go!!!

Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#14 5 hrs ago
Rev Cash Dollar wrote:
Ill Duce Trump said "he is a Christian."

I say the hilariously gullible electorate will believe anything.
Yes. They even believed Hillary was a Christian!

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#15 5 hrs ago
Just Saying wrote:
<quoted text>

It is the result of poor planning, a repressive regime and prejudice.

And have you been to a Russian Orthodox Church in Russia?

I have traveled Russia for work and spent several weeks at a time there.

If you consider yourself an Evangelical, you will not be impressed by the Orthodox Churches.

They basically worship dead bodies. They place their own kind of "saints" in glass coffins and the worshippers come in and pay money to "kiss" the dead saint through glass.

Dude, it is just sick and wrong.

All the while poor people are begging for money outside the church gates.

So take a trip to Russia.

Spend some time there.

It was interesting to visit.

Love my friends there.

They recognize the corruption in their government and the Church.

Most of the citizens would like to protest this regime, but they do not feel safe to do so.
Just Saying.

Exactly. Russia is the inheritor of the eastern empire. When the Moslems were besieging Constantinople, the western church at Rome refused to send aid for her defense. Until 1918 and since the end of the 20th century when President Putin restored Russia to her rightful pace as the world's foremost Christian nation, Russia IS, and has been, Byzantium.

Ronald

Rev Cash Dollar

Philadelphia, PA

#16 3 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
<quoted text>
Yes. They even believed Hillary was a Christian!
What do you have against Methodists, anyway?
