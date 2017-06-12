Lesbian Prime Minister Appointed in Serbia
There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from 6 hrs ago, titled Lesbian Prime Minister Appointed in Serbia. In it, Advocate reports that:
Ana Brnabic, 41, was not elected to the position but appointed. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Thursday evening that he had chosen Brnabic to succeed him as prime minister and form a new government, The Guardian reports.
#1 3 hrs ago
Disgusting.
