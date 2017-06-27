There are on the WEHT story from 13 hrs ago, titled Justice Neil Gorsuch delivering as Trump's promised conservative. In it, WEHT reports that:

In his scant two and a half months on the bench, Justice Neil Gorsuch has proven he's no ordinary junior-most justice. From his first day on the bench when he dominated oral arguments, to Monday, when he wrote a dissent in a case related to gay marriage, joined his conservative colleagues in a fiery response to the travel ban case and possibly provided the necessary fourth vote for the court to hear a major religious liberty case, Gorsuch has broken the mold.

