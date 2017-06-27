Justice Neil Gorsuch delivering as Tr...

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivering as Trump's promised conservative

In his scant two and a half months on the bench, Justice Neil Gorsuch has proven he's no ordinary junior-most justice. From his first day on the bench when he dominated oral arguments, to Monday, when he wrote a dissent in a case related to gay marriage, joined his conservative colleagues in a fiery response to the travel ban case and possibly provided the necessary fourth vote for the court to hear a major religious liberty case, Gorsuch has broken the mold.

Storm Trooper

Bladensburg, MD

#1 12 hrs ago
That's Right. Get use to it.

Rick Perry s Closet

Philadelphia, PA

#2 3 hrs ago
Anyone who is surprised is a fool.
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 2 hrs ago
When Kennedy and Ginsburg leave the Court, we can hope for a total reversal of the sick and depraved idea of affirming gay anything. Child sex affirmation by these sick Justices over a couple decades has resulted in a completely compromised culture. 3500 child sex traffickers have been arrested since Trump took office. That's only the floating garbage of the LGBTQ culture. A return to sanity and morality will allow America to flourish and regain God's Grace.

Rick Perry s Closet

Philadelphia, PA

#5 1 hr ago
Here's the right wing R. idea of gawd's "grace":

Cordwainer Trout: "DNA, physical characteristics, IQ scores... all show the Black race to be a genetically dead end race. Black behavior here and abroad confirms this. They and the Arab Muslims were the only races involved in slave trafficking. No White armies, nor navies ever collected slaves."
topix DOT net/forum/us/politics/TGENB5EH F3RULLO2S/post40

