Judge declares gay-hating Mass. man a festering sore, but dismisses...

A federal judge in Springfield who has nothing good to say about one-time gubernatorial candidate Scott Lively today dismissed a lawsuit against him by an LGBTI group in Uganda as being outside the jurisdiction of American courts. In a ruling in which he decried Lively's "crackpot bigotry" and "ludicrously extreme animus against LGBTI people," US District Court Judge Michael Ponsor ruled there was nothing he could do because virtually all of Lively's activities aimed at persecuting and imprisoning gays and lesbians took place in Uganda, rather than in the US, making them outside the scope of the federal Alien Tort Statute, as defined by a 2013 Supreme Court ruling on the law.
#3 13 hrs ago
Cool!
Scott Lively is a great man!
#4 13 hrs ago
Hooray for. Scott Lively!!!
#6 11 hrs ago
But is his closet in Tyngsboro, MA, or in Uganda, or on topix? Or all three?
