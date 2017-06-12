Joe Biden to LGBT gala: 'Hold Preside...

Joe Biden to LGBT gala: 'Hold President Trump accountable'

There are 6 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Joe Biden to LGBT gala: 'Hold President Trump accountable'. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference in Athens. Biden, who addressed gay rights Wednesday, June 21, at a private LGBT gala hosted by the Democratic National Committee in New York, said, "Hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Holy Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
That's silly to pretend that Ill Duce Trump's claims ever meant anything.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Leitchfield, KY

#2 9 hrs ago
Linking retardation to one and one half percent of the population may indeed get him the Democrat nomination in the next Presidential campaign.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

unicorndatingapp

Since: May 17

18

Redwood City, CA

#3 8 hrs ago
seeking the sugar daddy website, just come to meet www.sugardaddydatingsite.biz
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump Forever

New York, NY

#4 5 hrs ago
Joe Bidet should STFU, gay people all voted for Trump anyway !!!!!!

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gordon

Bladensburg, MD

#6 5 hrs ago
Joe Biden is a piece of shlt

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Carmine

New York, NY

#7 1 hr ago
Gordon wrote:
Joe Biden is a piece of shlt
Well said and 100% spot on!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Petition launched against South Koreaa s gay so... 3 min Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
NE Jade's Family Cabin Bungalows 3 min Peaches 8
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min RiccardoFire 6,764
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min Frankie Rizzo 26,296
News Unsolved murders of 3 gay black men raise concern 8 min Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 19 min Phyllis Schlafly ... 27
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 53 min Frankie Rizzo 51,034
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr Sigmund F 81
News For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als... 10 hr Frankie Rizzo 28
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC