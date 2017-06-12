Joe Biden to LGBT gala: 'Hold President Trump accountable'
In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference in Athens. Biden, who addressed gay rights Wednesday, June 21, at a private LGBT gala hosted by the Democratic National Committee in New York, said, "Hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend."
#1 10 hrs ago
That's silly to pretend that Ill Duce Trump's claims ever meant anything.
#2 9 hrs ago
Linking retardation to one and one half percent of the population may indeed get him the Democrat nomination in the next Presidential campaign.
Since: May 17
18
#3 8 hrs ago
#4 5 hrs ago
Joe Bidet should STFU, gay people all voted for Trump anyway !!!!!!
#6 5 hrs ago
Joe Biden is a piece of shlt
#7 1 hr ago
Well said and 100% spot on!
