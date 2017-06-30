Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt

Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt

There are 2 comments on the Manhattan Mercury story from 15 hrs ago, titled Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt. In it, Manhattan Mercury reports that:

The 47-year-old actress and singer is an executive producer on 'The Fosters', which features a lesbian couple and their blended family and Jennifer revealed the show is so important to her because of her aunt Myrza's experience. Sharing her story for the FostersFamilyStories on Freeform.com , Jennifer wrote: "When I was growing up in the Bronx, I always thought my aunt Myrza was the coolest.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 1 hr ago
Disgusting.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 44 min ago
"At that time, families didn't sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance."

Many gays still don't. They send death threats to bakers, florists and photographers, deface Chick-fil-A stores, boycott retailers, you name it. They desperately want tolerance and acceptance but will never give it. The delight in the unjust fines and penalties given to others.

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Frankie Rizzo 51,814
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 27 min Frankie Rizzo 26,425
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 40 min TRUMP 45 150
NE Jade's Corn-Hole Cafe 43 min Frederick 1
The Ornithology of the fowl of the Great Plains 55 min Frederick 13
News Gay rights campaigners to lead Belfast parade d... 1 hr Frederick 1
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 1 hr Frederick 1
freak friday 1 hr Frederick 5
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 1 hr EdmondWA 23
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,573 • Total comments across all topics: 282,156,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC