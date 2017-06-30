Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt
There are 2 comments on the Manhattan Mercury story from 15 hrs ago, titled Jennifer Lopez's tribute to lesbian aunt. In it, Manhattan Mercury reports that:
The 47-year-old actress and singer is an executive producer on 'The Fosters', which features a lesbian couple and their blended family and Jennifer revealed the show is so important to her because of her aunt Myrza's experience. Sharing her story for the FostersFamilyStories on Freeform.com , Jennifer wrote: "When I was growing up in the Bronx, I always thought my aunt Myrza was the coolest.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Disgusting.
|
#2 44 min ago
"At that time, families didn't sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance."
Many gays still don't. They send death threats to bakers, florists and photographers, deface Chick-fil-A stores, boycott retailers, you name it. They desperately want tolerance and acceptance but will never give it. The delight in the unjust fines and penalties given to others.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,814
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|27 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,425
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|40 min
|TRUMP 45
|150
|NE Jade's Corn-Hole Cafe
|43 min
|Frederick
|1
|The Ornithology of the fowl of the Great Plains
|55 min
|Frederick
|13
|Gay rights campaigners to lead Belfast parade d...
|1 hr
|Frederick
|1
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|1 hr
|Frederick
|1
|freak friday
|1 hr
|Frederick
|5
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|1 hr
|EdmondWA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC