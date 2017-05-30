Ivanka tweets support for LGBTQ frien...

Ivanka tweets support for LGBTQ friends, gets slammed

There are 3 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ivanka tweets support for LGBTQ friends, gets slammed. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

President Trump hasn't openly acknowledged June as Pride month, but his daughter Ivanka did. President Trump has, for the most part, attempted to roll back LGBT rights during his tenure so far.

Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
When are the talibangelicals going to slam Ivanka for tweeting support for her "LGBTQ friends"?

(Not tweeting support for "lgbt rights," significantly.)
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 4 hrs ago
Larry Craig s WC Stance wrote:
When are the talibangelicals going to slam Ivanka for tweeting support for her "LGBTQ friends"?

(Not tweeting support for "lgbt rights," significantly.)
Was this you?
http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news...
Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,636

Kansas City, MO.

#5 44 min ago
She has one up on daddy! LOL! We don't need him anyway! Pride month goes on without him. But I understand his voters likes his deviant ways!! Grab them by the------- LOL

Chicago, IL

