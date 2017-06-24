There are on the News Max story from 16 hrs ago, titled Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March for Second Year. In it, News Max reports that:

Istanbul's governor has banned a gay and transgender pride march which was due to take place in the city on Sunday, citing security concerns after threats from an ultra-nationalist group. It will be the second year running that Istanbul's LGBT march, described in the past as the biggest in the Muslim world, has been blocked by city authorities.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Max.