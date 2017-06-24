Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pri...

Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March for Second Year

There are 2 comments on the News Max story from 16 hrs ago, titled Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March for Second Year. In it, News Max reports that:

Istanbul's governor has banned a gay and transgender pride march which was due to take place in the city on Sunday, citing security concerns after threats from an ultra-nationalist group. It will be the second year running that Istanbul's LGBT march, described in the past as the biggest in the Muslim world, has been blocked by city authorities.

Manuel

Ann Arbor, MI

#2 13 hrs ago
Good for Istanbul. Makes sense.
Manuel

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 12 hrs ago
Why would any civilized country with any decency allow these pervert parades? They're nothing but a flagrant display of sexual perversion and depravity.
Chicago, IL

