Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March for Second Year
There are 2 comments on the News Max story from 16 hrs ago, titled Istanbul Bans Gay and Transgender Pride March for Second Year. In it, News Max reports that:
Istanbul's governor has banned a gay and transgender pride march which was due to take place in the city on Sunday, citing security concerns after threats from an ultra-nationalist group. It will be the second year running that Istanbul's LGBT march, described in the past as the biggest in the Muslim world, has been blocked by city authorities.
#2 13 hrs ago
Good for Istanbul. Makes sense.
#3 12 hrs ago
Why would any civilized country with any decency allow these pervert parades? They're nothing but a flagrant display of sexual perversion and depravity.
