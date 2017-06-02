Ireland's next prime minister is a conservative, gay 38-year-old
There are 3 comments on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ireland's next prime minister is a conservative, gay 38-year-old.
Leo Varadkar, the 38-year-old Minister for Social Protection, was elected leader of the ruling Fine Gael party on Friday, June 2, 2017. Varadkar will be Ireland's youngest prime minister.
#1 2 hrs ago
Great a queer running Ireland now.. What is this world coming to?
“Equality marches on! ”
#2 2 hrs ago
Sure gives you something to get out of bed and run to your computer and create a new username/location and troll, troll, troll!
#3 2 hrs ago
^^^^^^^Some youth plan^^^^^^^^
