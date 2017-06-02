There are on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 14 hrs ago, titled Ireland's next prime minister is a conservative, gay 38-year-old. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:

Leo Varadkar, the 38-year-old Minister for Social Protection, was elected leader of the ruling Fine Gael party on Friday, June 2, 2017. Varadkar will be Ireland's youngest prime minister.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.