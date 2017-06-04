Ireland has made history by electing their first openly gay Prime Minister
The strong favourite is Leo Varadkar - the son of an Indian immigrant who is Ireland's first openly gay government minister. Mumbai: Late night celebrations broke out at the Borivali residence of relatives of Leo Varadkar , who won the leadership race of his party for Ireland's Prime Ministership on Friday.
#2 12 hrs ago
His opposition to the left just didn't think his election was cricket.
#3 10 hrs ago
So
It came to pass that Ireland is Great Again
While America is stuck in the swamp and sinking
