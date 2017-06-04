There are on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ireland has made history by electing their first openly gay Prime Minister. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

The strong favourite is Leo Varadkar - the son of an Indian immigrant who is Ireland's first openly gay government minister. Mumbai: Late night celebrations broke out at the Borivali residence of relatives of Leo Varadkar , who won the leadership race of his party for Ireland's Prime Ministership on Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.