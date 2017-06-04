Ireland has made history by electing ...

Ireland has made history by electing their first openly gay Prime Minister

There are 2 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ireland has made history by electing their first openly gay Prime Minister. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

The strong favourite is Leo Varadkar - the son of an Indian immigrant who is Ireland's first openly gay government minister. Mumbai: Late night celebrations broke out at the Borivali residence of relatives of Leo Varadkar , who won the leadership race of his party for Ireland's Prime Ministership on Friday.

Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
His opposition to the left just didn't think his election was cricket.
Grand Salami Speaks Wise

Alpharetta, GA

#3 10 hrs ago
So
.
It came to pass that Ireland is Great Again
.
While America is stuck in the swamp and sinking
