Ireland chooses Gay prime minister

Ireland chooses Gay prime minister

There are 1 comment on the Seattle Gay News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Ireland chooses Gay prime minister. In it, Seattle Gay News reports that:

Varadkar is also the first Irish leader of immigrant background. His father was born in Mumbai, India, and moved to England, where he married the Taoiseach's Irish mother.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Aspirin Between My Legos

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
To Taoiseach his or her own, I always say.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Visibly queer in the Oval Officea : Gay teach... 56 min Aspirin Between M... 3
Turkey calling class 58 min Rainbow Crusher 12
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Rainbow Crusher 999
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 50,753
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr neighbor 1,816
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... 4 hr Aspirin Between M... 18
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,141
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 9 hr Gay Messiah 6,691
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC