Indonesia's gay community driven unde...

Indonesia's gay community driven underground after police raids

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 9 hrs ago, titled Indonesia's gay community driven underground after police raids. In it, Reuters reports that:

FILE PHOTO: An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. FILE PHOTO: A bath is seen on the second floor of the club where police detained 141 men for what they described as a gay prostitution ring, in Jakarta, Indonesia May 23, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Carter

Buffalo, NY

#1 15 min ago
GREAT!!! That's where it needs to be!

Way to go Indonesia!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Carter

Buffalo, NY

#2 14 min ago
Homosexuality needs to be as far away from normal society as possible.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Truth 26,348
News Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive and kicking 6 min Carter 2
News The Latest: Merkel voted against same-sex marriage 13 min Carter 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 21 min Forest 5
News Arizona Supreme Court to rule on same-sex paren... 22 min Forest 21
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 24 min Forest 6,944
News What American Google Searches Teach Us About Ga... 25 min Forest 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 39 min Respect71 51,688
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 11 hr Frankie Rizzo 141
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC