Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-G...

Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria

There are 2 comments on the Humans Rights Watch story from 12 hrs ago, titled Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria. In it, Humans Rights Watch reports that:

Indonesia 's national police force should immediately investigate recent raids by local law enforcement on gatherings of gay men, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to national police chief Gen. Tito Karnavian.

Yancy

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
Way to go Indonesia!!!

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#3 6 hrs ago
Yancy wrote:
Way to go Indonesia!!!
Now that Trump has dropped out of the climate change pact;
.
Indonesia will sink beneath the sea in 3 to 5 more years
.
Whew!
.
What a relief!
Chicago, IL

