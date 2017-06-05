Indie films, not mainstream, hold rai...

Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banner high: Filmmaker Sridhar Rangayan

New Delhi, June 5 From "stereotypical caricatures" to "realistic and believable" - the portrayal of LGBTQ characters in mainstream Indian films has undergone a shift. But it's far from the positive depiction in the independent, short and documentary space, says filmmaker and gay rights activist Sridhar Rangayan.

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
It's sort of a shocking sign of progress to me that there would be a significant portrayal of lgbt characters in mainstream Indian cinema at all, even if those portrayals are problematic in, say, the way they were in pre 1970s US cinema (give or take.)

Eagle 12

Bladensburg, MD

#2 9 hrs ago
Sickening

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
Eagle 12 wrote:
<quoted text>
Sickening
Don't despair, American megaplexes are increasingly saving a screen for Bollywood productions.(Immigrants, you know.) You can see some of these mainstream, Indian films with lgbt characters with a little effort; no need to feel left out.

