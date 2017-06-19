Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate
There are 15 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:
The Lighthouse Christian Academy is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. In its brochure the school promises an exemplary education, a caring atmosphere and a service to God _ but not for everyone.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
#2 14 hrs ago
So
United States
#4 12 hrs ago
"A Lighthouse brochure says the Bible does not allow homosexual, bisexual or "any form of sexual immorality" and if a student's "home life" violates biblical rules, the school can deny them admission or expel them."
----------
Way to go Lighthouse Christian Academy!
#6 12 hrs ago
Awesome! It's good to see a school taking a stand for decency and morality and against homosexual perversion and depravity!
#9 11 hrs ago
Talibangelicals may be bigots on their own dime, not on the taxpayers' dime. Or at least that's how it would work in educated regions.
#10 10 hrs ago
It's simple really. The students will be educated, unlike you. The state pays about half of what it would cost to educate the student in a public school. The parents of these kids pay the other half. If the parents are property owners then they also pay for every other kid in the city or town that attends public school. The private school should get support because they are lifting a large burden from the public schools.
Since: Apr 11
48,258
#14 8 hrs ago
What about copulating in a woman's rear end?
Most men into anal sex are straight.
I pity your kids. They'd be better off on the streets.
Since: Apr 11
48,258
#15 8 hrs ago
Sock puppet city.
Ever notice you can't get anybody to agree with you, so you have to use a bunch of sock puppets?
Now, use another sock puppet to call me "big dick".
:)
Since: Apr 11
48,258
#19 5 hrs ago
You're not a decent human.
And you are just trying to spread hate and fear of gay people.
Parents have to give approval for sex education in schools.
It's not like teachers just, in the middle of a chemistry lesson, say something like, "some men have anal sex with each other".
I've never said anything hateful about kids, and pity yours.
I hope they don't kill themselves.
You would hope your kids would kill themselves if they turn out to be gay.
You hope gay children kill themselves.
So, who hates kids?
You do.
#22 2 hrs ago
Urinator, I'm educated enough to remember how you posted that your urinating on other men in public places is "inappropriate."
If the vouchers for psychosexually overwrought schools' bigotry are so minor as you fake claim they are then fundie madrasas can do without the vouchers. Taxpayers should not have to fund discriminatory institutions.
#23 2 hrs ago
For Rose it is normal to take it in the arse butt fudk her whole life cousins uncles daddy's dogs
all she knows she don't want to admit nobody want any of her foul nasty mudflap nappy gash
it is a black thing Fudk that Booty
#24 1 hr ago
I for one don't want my kids going to any school that teaches them that it's normal and wonderful for a man to copulate with another man's rear end. I don't know any normal parents that do. This is the reason we pulled our children out of public school years ago and home school now.
Since: Apr 11
48,258
#25 1 hr ago
Homosexuality isn't copulating with another man's rear end. In fact, most men into anal sex are straight. I don't think schools get into such detail, and you are just trying to demonize gay men.
Despite horrid people like you, children raised by gay couples do just fine.
Hope you kids don't kill themselves if they turn out to be gay.
#28 50 min ago
That's so funny Blg Dlck. Most men into anal sex are Queers. Ask your daddy. He probably gave you plenty of back door passes when you were a young Queer.
#29 44 min ago
Big Dlck, you're so stupid.
That's so funny Blg Dlck. Most men into anal sex are Queers. Ask your daddy. He probably gave you plenty of back door passes when you were a young Queer.
#31 4 min ago
Spin control!
Most gay men do anal sex. Most straight men don't.
Spin control!
Nothing wrong with that but facts are facts, we can't bend them just because you are gay. Then say it's a straight thing mostly. That's a lie.
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
