There are 15 comments on the Norwalk Citizen News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT voucher debate. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

The Lighthouse Christian Academy is seen on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. In its brochure the school promises an exemplary education, a caring atmosphere and a service to God _ but not for everyone.

Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#2 14 hrs ago
So

Judged:

1

Brandon

United States

#4 12 hrs ago
"A Lighthouse brochure says the Bible does not allow homosexual, bisexual or "any form of sexual immorality" and if a student's "home life" violates biblical rules, the school can deny them admission or expel them."
----------

Way to go Lighthouse Christian Academy!

Judged:

2

2

2

Kyle

Cameron, MO

#6 12 hrs ago
Awesome! It's good to see a school taking a stand for decency and morality and against homosexual perversion and depravity!

Judged:

2

2

2

Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#9 11 hrs ago
Talibangelicals may be bigots on their own dime, not on the taxpayers' dime. Or at least that's how it would work in educated regions.

Judged:

3

3

3

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#10 10 hrs ago
Newt s Gimlet Rage wrote:
Talibangelicals may be bigots on their own dime, not on the taxpayers' dime. Or at least that's how it would work in educated regions.
It's simple really. The students will be educated, unlike you. The state pays about half of what it would cost to educate the student in a public school. The parents of these kids pay the other half. If the parents are property owners then they also pay for every other kid in the city or town that attends public school. The private school should get support because they are lifting a large burden from the public schools.

Judged:

2

2

2

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,258

Pomona, CA

#14 8 hrs ago
Jefferson wrote:
I for one don't want my kids going to any school that teaches them that it's normal and wonderful for a man to copulate with another man's rear end. I don't know any normal parents that do. This is the reason we pulled our children out of public school years ago and home school now.
What about copulating in a woman's rear end?
Most men into anal sex are straight.

I pity your kids. They'd be better off on the streets.

Judged:

2

2

2

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,258

Pomona, CA

#15 8 hrs ago
Christsharian Deelite is Brandon is Klye is wrote:
So
Sock puppet city.
Ever notice you can't get anybody to agree with you, so you have to use a bunch of sock puppets?
Now, use another sock puppet to call me "big dick".
:)

Judged:

1

1

1

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,258

Pomona, CA

#19 5 hrs ago
Jefferson wrote:
<quoted text>

What about it? If they're teaching that in the public schools then that's just another reason decent parents shouldn't send their kids there. Hopefully you don't have children. I've read some of your posts and it's apparent you hate children and advocate harm and suffering upon them.
You're not a decent human.

And you are just trying to spread hate and fear of gay people.
Parents have to give approval for sex education in schools.
It's not like teachers just, in the middle of a chemistry lesson, say something like, "some men have anal sex with each other".

I've never said anything hateful about kids, and pity yours.
I hope they don't kill themselves.
You would hope your kids would kill themselves if they turn out to be gay.
You hope gay children kill themselves.
So, who hates kids?
You do.
Newt s Gimlet Rage

Philadelphia, PA

#22 2 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>
It's simple really. The students will be educated, unlike you.
Urinator, I'm educated enough to remember how you posted that your urinating on other men in public places is "inappropriate."

If the vouchers for psychosexually overwrought schools' bigotry are so minor as you fake claim they are then fundie madrasas can do without the vouchers. Taxpayers should not have to fund discriminatory institutions.
Smokey

Burbank, CA

#23 2 hrs ago
For Rose it is normal to take it in the arse butt fudk her whole life cousins uncles daddy's dogs
all she knows she don't want to admit nobody want any of her foul nasty mudflap nappy gash

it is a black thing Fudk that Booty

Judged:

1

1

1

Cornelius

Ashburn, VA

#24 1 hr ago
I for one don't want my kids going to any school that teaches them that it's normal and wonderful for a man to copulate with another man's rear end. I don't know any normal parents that do. This is the reason we pulled our children out of public school years ago and home school now.
Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,258

Pomona, CA

#25 1 hr ago
Cornelius wrote:
I for one don't want my kids going to any school that teaches them that it's normal and wonderful for a man to copulate with another man's rear end. I don't know any normal parents that do. This is the reason we pulled our children out of public school years ago and home school now.
Homosexuality isn't copulating with another man's rear end. In fact, most men into anal sex are straight. I don't think schools get into such detail, and you are just trying to demonize gay men.
Despite horrid people like you, children raised by gay couples do just fine.
Hope you kids don't kill themselves if they turn out to be gay.

Judged:

1

1

1

Frankie Tabor

Hockessin, DE

#28 50 min ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>What about copulating in a woman's rear end?
Most men into anal sex are straight.

I pity your kids. They'd be better off on the streets.
That's so funny Blg Dlck. Most men into anal sex are Queers. Ask your daddy. He probably gave you plenty of back door passes when you were a young Queer.
Frankie Tabor

Hockessin, DE

#29 44 min ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>Homosexuality isn't copulating with another man's rear end. In fact, most men into anal sex are straight. I don't think schools get into such detail, and you are just trying to demonize gay men.
Despite horrid people like you, children raised by gay couples do just fine.
Hope you kids don't kill themselves if they turn out to be gay.
Big Dlck, you're so stupid.
That's so funny Blg Dlck. Most men into anal sex are Queers. Ask your daddy. He probably gave you plenty of back door passes when you were a young Queer.
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#31 4 min ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

Homosexuality isn't copulating with another man's rear end. In fact, most men into anal sex are straight. I don't think schools get into such detail, and you are just trying to demonize gay men.
Despite horrid people like you, children raised by gay couples do just fine.
Hope you kids don't kill themselves if they turn out to be gay.
Spin control!

Most gay men do anal sex. Most straight men don't.

Spin control!

Nothing wrong with that but facts are facts, we can't bend them just because you are gay. Then say it's a straight thing mostly. That's a lie.
