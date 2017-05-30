In China, some signs of greater acceptance of LGBT people
There are 2 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled In China, some signs of greater acceptance of LGBT people.
China's government has ruled out any move to legalize same-sex marriage, and many Chinese gays and lesbians remain in the closet, yet there are multiple signs of greater awareness and acceptance of LGBT people in the world's most populous nation. Homosexuality was formally removed from the list of mental health conditions in 2001 and LGBT activists have become steadily more outspoken in recent years, even though authorities remain wary of any human rights organizing outside the direct control of the ruling Communist Party.
#1 9 hrs ago
Now that the communist party owns and operates 100% of Grindr gay dating service worldwide
We'll have those big bad commies eating out of our hand in no time
#2 4 hrs ago
"China's government has ruled out any move to legalize same-sex marriage"
Can't argue with logic and common sense.
