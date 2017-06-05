Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right
There are 2 comments on the KSL-TV story from 11 hrs ago, titled Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right.
The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner, reflecting state laws that have not been updated since same-sex marriage became legal in 2014. Grandparents, great-grandparents and even first cousins in Idaho can seek custody, guardianship or visitation rights to children in certain circumstances, but an unmarried same-sex partner cannot.
#1 9 hrs ago
Everyone knows up front that if you choose to live in a red, buybull or survivalist state that you are taking your chances as far as the rule of law, equality, and average educational attainment go.
#2 58 min ago
This is a big win for children in Idaho!
