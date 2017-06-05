Idaho high court: Unmarried gay partn...

Idaho high court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right

The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner. In the ruling handed down Wednesday, the unanimous court said that because Jane Doe 's former partner is the one who was artificially inseminated and conceived the baby, and because the two women weren't married, Jane Doe has no parental right to the now-7-year-old child.

#3 9 hrs ago
Dudley wrote:
<quoted text>
Another win for the good team!!!
Because it's a victory there's one lesbian parent for the kid(s) rather than two lesbian parents for the kid(s)?

It's still lgbt parenting, just like you're still a closet case.

Bernardo

United States

#4 3 hrs ago
This is great news!

I love it when children win!
