Because it's a victory there's one lesbian parent for the kid(s) rather than two lesbian parents for the kid(s)?<quoted text>
Another win for the good team!!!
It's still lgbt parenting, just like you're still a closet case.
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 10 hrs ago, titled Idaho high court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right. In it, SFGate reports that:
The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner. In the ruling handed down Wednesday, the unanimous court said that because Jane Doe 's former partner is the one who was artificially inseminated and conceived the baby, and because the two women weren't married, Jane Doe has no parental right to the now-7-year-old child.
#3 9 hrs ago
United States
#4 3 hrs ago
This is great news!
I love it when children win!
