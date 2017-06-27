How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on Yelp?
There are 8 comments on the Inside Bay Area story from 13 hrs ago, titled How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on Yelp?. In it, Inside Bay Area reports that:
Jack Phillips, the currently most famous baker in the United States after his refusal to sell a wedding cake to a gay couple ended up in a huge lawsuit now before the US Supreme Court, is ready and willing to make you smile with one of his latest creations - just as long as you're not a homosexual. "Jack Phillips creates a masterpiece!" boasts the website of his Masterpiece Cakeshop in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
#1 12 hrs ago
Â“Never bought a cake here or stepped inside but seeing all these pansies mad at this guy and making fake posts is awesome,Â” writes Â“Mike N.Â” from nearby Arvada.Â“If youÂ’re a queer why would you want your cake made by this guy anyway? You freaks get enough attention as it is ... a month dedicated to you for being a freak?Â”
Yup that about says it!
#2 11 hrs ago
His Chick fil A ice cream cake with pink triangles and barbed wire on top are particularly popular in uber "christian" areas.
#3 11 hrs ago
Notice none of the queers go into any Muslim bakeries. The atheist marauders of diseased immorality only want to harass Christians.
#4 10 hrs ago
It is xstain talibangelicals who want anti gay theocracy in the US. Every muslim member of Congress, in contrast, has supported marriage equality.
White [sic] supremacists [sic] are sick in da head.
United States
#7 4 hrs ago
If homosexuals had not experienced discrimination since the beginning of time, then a month wouldn't be needed to draw attention to that fact.
This isn't about one baker. This is to prevent any service provider to discriminate against anyone for something as superficial as sexual orientation.
It makes no sense to discriminate for religious reasons. Someone who discriminates for religious reasons can set any arbitrary reason to discriminate and not be consistent.
Does this baker check to see if heterosexual couples remained celebrate before marriage? IF so, how wold one go about obtaining proof of this?
When you open a business, you provide service to all and mind your own behavior.
#8 2 hrs ago
Businesses should be able to refuse service to whomever they want based on whatever reasons they want. It's their business and they should be able to dictate who they choose to do business with.
If an atheist homosexual swine owns a business and wants to refuse service to Christians then by all means the pervert should be able to do that. The Christian should not want to buy anything form some filthy sexual deviant anyway.
#10 55 min ago
We know you want segregated businesses...where those business owners are as stupid and racist as you are. But what you don't want, but accidentally argue in favor of, is businesses being able to refuse service to any and all christians. Or maybe just refuse service to the catholic ones. Or to veterans. Or to the disabled.
When push comes to shove "libertarians" are not. Their notions are based on a presumption that they, being in the white majority, will never be the victims of permitting discrimination on any basis whatsoever.
#12 23 min ago
Total nonsense. The numbers are too big.
71% of the population identify as Christian.
21% are Catholic.
7% are Veterans.
