How Aussie horror film The Babadook became a gay meme
Australian horror film The Babadook has become a gay meme after Netflix lumped the movie into its LGBT category for US viewers. Netflix users in the United States were left scratching their heads late last year after they found The Babadook placed in the streaming service's LGBT film section, alongside titles such as Other People and GBF .
