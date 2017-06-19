Historical gay convictions set to be ...

Historical gay convictions set to be expunged in bill being considered by committee

Two men stand together holding hands in the dock in a Queensland District Court in the late 1980s - their only crime is being in love. In a shameful episode from the state's history, gay people were prosecuted for a range of offences including indecency, unnatural offences and sodomy, until homosexuality was decriminalised in 1991.

