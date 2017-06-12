He attacked a gay couple and knocked ...

He attacked a gay couple and knocked one off his bike. A judge says no jail for him.

There are 3 comments on the The Island Packet story from 14 hrs ago, titled He attacked a gay couple and knocked one off his bike. A judge says no jail for him.. In it, The Island Packet reports that:

A Florida Keys judge refused to give jail time to a North Carolina man who admitted to assaulting a couple with gay slurs, threats and knocking one off his bicycle by ramming his scooter into him. Brandon Ray Davis, 30, admitted calling Kevin Paul Taylor and Kevin Seymour "f-----s," and yelling, "You're in Trump country now!" on Feb. 23 on Duval Street in Key West and smashing his scooter into Seymour's back bike tire.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jerry

Ashburn, VA

#2 9 hrs ago
This is great news!!!

Why should he get jail just for that?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,950

Location hidden
#3 8 hrs ago
Well, no jail time but community service and NO alcohol for two years. Boy did he lay it on thick in front of the judge. His apology was a rather dramatic,Â“My heart goes out to you guys, every bit of it,Â” Davis said to Taylor and Seymour, who were seated in the front row behind the prosecutorÂ’s table.Â“IÂ’m asking you to come put your arms around me, take my hand.Â”
He won't make it two years! He will have to get drunk just to live down that apology!!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Aaron

Philadelphia, PA

#7 3 hrs ago
Moral Truth wrote:
<quoted text>Hi Jade.
I believe the judge was fair and balanced.
Spot on
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida 28 mins ago 12:53 p.m.Anti-gay proteste... 2 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 17
A little shack in that state that is north of K... 3 min NE Jade 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Frankie Rizzo 50,694
News Marc Fliedner Makes History As The First Openly... 11 min Paco 1
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 49 min Frankie Rizzo 56
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 52 min Mikael 950
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,077
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Bruce Kinsey 6,674
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC