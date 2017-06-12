He attacked a gay couple and knocked one off his bike. A judge says no jail for him.
There are 3 comments on the The Island Packet story from 14 hrs ago, titled He attacked a gay couple and knocked one off his bike. A judge says no jail for him.. In it, The Island Packet reports that:
A Florida Keys judge refused to give jail time to a North Carolina man who admitted to assaulting a couple with gay slurs, threats and knocking one off his bicycle by ramming his scooter into him. Brandon Ray Davis, 30, admitted calling Kevin Paul Taylor and Kevin Seymour "f-----s," and yelling, "You're in Trump country now!" on Feb. 23 on Duval Street in Key West and smashing his scooter into Seymour's back bike tire.
Read more at The Island Packet.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
This is great news!!!
Why should he get jail just for that?
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,950
Location hidden
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Well, no jail time but community service and NO alcohol for two years. Boy did he lay it on thick in front of the judge. His apology was a rather dramatic,Â“My heart goes out to you guys, every bit of it,Â” Davis said to Taylor and Seymour, who were seated in the front row behind the prosecutorÂ’s table.Â“IÂ’m asking you to come put your arms around me, take my hand.Â”
He won't make it two years! He will have to get drunk just to live down that apology!!
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Spot on
|
|
