Germany's Greens open to almost all coalitions but price is gay marriage

Germany's Greens are open to working with any party except the right-wing Alternative for Germany after a September vote but will list gay marriage as a condition, which could make it tricky to work with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. The Greens, which also named climate protection as their price for participating in government, could be a kingmaker in three potential coalitions after the Sept.

