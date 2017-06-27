Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote on gay marriage
There are 11 comments on the The Tribune story from 14 hrs ago, titled Germany: Merkela s challenger sees quick vote on gay marriage. In it, The Tribune reports that:
Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-left rivals said Tuesday they would seek a parliamentary vote this week on legalizing gay marriage after the German leader backed off her conservatives' long-standing refusal to budge on the issue. Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,678
Kansas City, MO.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Give you 7 inches and you'll take a smile!!!^^^^^^^ LMAO!
|
#7 8 hrs ago
You're obviously thinking about when you're with young little boys.
You sick piece of shlt
|
#8 8 hrs ago
Obviously you're thinking about when you're with young little boys.
|
#9 8 hrs ago
Why is it that ignorant idiots always have difficulty distinguishing between homosexuals and pedophiles?
|
Since: Apr 11
48,359
|
#10 7 hrs ago
You're the one who brought up sex with young little boys...
We know what's on your mind.
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Because homosexuality and pedophilia are two sides of the same coin. It's ldiots like you that does want to see the difference.
|
#14 2 hrs ago
Sup big dlck?
|
Since: Apr 11
48,359
|
#15 2 hrs ago
The two are unrelated.
You like to daydream about men having sex with boys.
|
#16 1 hr ago
Just because you Queers are very attracted to young little boys, don't attack me.
|
Since: Apr 11
48,359
|
#17 1 hr ago
You like to daydream about men having sex with boys.
How many posts have you posted today that include your sex fantasies about men and boys having sex with each other?
|
#18 41 min ago
None big dlck. It's your reality I post. You Queers are very attracted to young little boys and that's not my fault. So stop blaming me for your perversion.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Terra Firma
|51,515
|Nikki Haley and her son heckled during NYC gay ...
|8 min
|Storm Trooper
|21
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|13 min
|No Surprise
|6,901
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|14 min
|Storm Trooper
|136
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|27 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|109
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|13
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|26,390
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|5 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|42
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|11 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,552
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC