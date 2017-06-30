There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 7 hrs ago, titled Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage, a move widely supported across the country that brings Germany in line with many of its Western peers. Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, but paved the way for its passage by allowing members of her conservative party to vote according to their conscience.

