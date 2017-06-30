Germany legalizes same-sex marriage a...

Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn

There are 12 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 7 hrs ago, titled Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage, a move widely supported across the country that brings Germany in line with many of its Western peers. Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, but paved the way for its passage by allowing members of her conservative party to vote according to their conscience.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 7 hrs ago
This is a very sad day for Germany. My sympathy goes out to all the normal, decent people of Germany. My condolences to all the real families and children in Germany.

Judged:

10

10

10

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#2 7 hrs ago
And the homosexual plague continues to spread across the land.

Judged:

10

10

10

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forest

Bladensburg, MD

#3 7 hrs ago
Gay perversion worldwide

Judged:

10

10

10

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,685

Kansas City, MO.

#4 6 hrs ago
Way to go Germany!!! LMAO @ Merkel!!!! She got it to be voted on b/c she wants to be re-elected. Then she votes no and passes anyway! Still funny. Congrats Germany!!

Judged:

15

15

15

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,302

Seattle, WA

#5 6 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
And the homosexual plague continues to spread across the land.
Look out, it's coming for you next! You should avoid rainbow french fries, red coffee cups at Christmas, and any oxygen which may have been previously breathed by gay people. If you begin to feel signs of artistic creativity, or a desire for dick, immediately visit your doctor, who is actually your pastor, in your church basement.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forest

Bladensburg, MD

#6 5 hrs ago
EdmondWA wrote:
<quoted text>Look out, it's coming for you next! You should avoid rainbow french fries, red coffee cups at Christmas, and any oxygen which may have been previously breathed by gay people. If you begin to feel signs of artistic creativity, or a desire for dick, immediately visit your doctor, who is actually your pastor, in your church basement.
Sounds like you know exactly what perversion is!!!!

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,302

Seattle, WA

#7 4 hrs ago
Forest wrote:
Sounds like you know exactly what perversion is!!!!
Yep, churches have plenty of it. Perversion of knowledge, perversion of truth, perversion of morality, perversion of human rights, perversion of justice....

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forest

Bladensburg, MD

#8 2 hrs ago
EdmondWA wrote:
<quoted text>Yep, churches have plenty of it. Perversion of knowledge, perversion of truth, perversion of morality, perversion of human rights, perversion of justice....
I suppose there is a lot of perverted Queers infiltrating the church.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,302

Seattle, WA

#9 1 hr ago
Forest wrote:
I suppose there is a lot of perverted Queers infiltrating the church.
Yeah, you do suppose a lot of crazy crap. Everyone is leaving every church.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,390

Pomona, CA

#10 30 min ago
Forest wrote:
<quoted text>
Sounds like you know exactly what perversion is!!!!
Sounds like you know exactly what sexual insecurity and frustration are.
If you were sexually secure and satisfied, your only thought about gay men would be:
"Hey, more women for me."
And then you'd move on.
But you fixate on gay men, you fixate on what they do for sex.
You hate them, you think about gay sex more than they do.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,390

Pomona, CA

#11 28 min ago
Forest wrote:
<quoted text>
I suppose there is a lot of perverted Queers infiltrating the church.
Now you are fantasizing about men in priestly robes...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,390

Pomona, CA

#12 25 min ago
The simple reality is there isn't a good argument against gay marriage, in any country.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas court questions right of benefits for gay... 2 min TomInElPaso 10
News US Supreme Court to decide if gay couples can b... 5 min Frankie Rizzo 37
News Trump WH declines to recognize LGBT Pride Month 11 min Frederick 1
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 45 min Rose_NoHo 82
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 55 min Frankie Rizzo 51,777
News Petaluma Man Arrested For Sex With Teen He Met ... 2 hr ADULT H0M0 MALE 6
News 9 gay sex scenes that left movie-goers feeling ... 2 hr Tre H 22
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,400
News Sir Ian McKellen: Homophobia is alive and kicking 4 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 8
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 148
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC