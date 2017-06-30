Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn
There are 12 comments on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 7 hrs ago, titled Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn.
German lawmakers voted Friday to legalize same-sex marriage, a move widely supported across the country that brings Germany in line with many of its Western peers. Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure, but paved the way for its passage by allowing members of her conservative party to vote according to their conscience.
#1 7 hrs ago
This is a very sad day for Germany. My sympathy goes out to all the normal, decent people of Germany. My condolences to all the real families and children in Germany.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
And the homosexual plague continues to spread across the land.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Gay perversion worldwide
|
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,685
Kansas City, MO.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Way to go Germany!!! LMAO @ Merkel!!!! She got it to be voted on b/c she wants to be re-elected. Then she votes no and passes anyway! Still funny. Congrats Germany!!
|
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,302
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Look out, it's coming for you next! You should avoid rainbow french fries, red coffee cups at Christmas, and any oxygen which may have been previously breathed by gay people. If you begin to feel signs of artistic creativity, or a desire for dick, immediately visit your doctor, who is actually your pastor, in your church basement.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Sounds like you know exactly what perversion is!!!!
|
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,302
|
#7 4 hrs ago
Yep, churches have plenty of it. Perversion of knowledge, perversion of truth, perversion of morality, perversion of human rights, perversion of justice....
|
#8 2 hrs ago
I suppose there is a lot of perverted Queers infiltrating the church.
|
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,302
|
#9 1 hr ago
Yeah, you do suppose a lot of crazy crap. Everyone is leaving every church.
|
Since: Apr 11
48,390
|
#10 30 min ago
Sounds like you know exactly what sexual insecurity and frustration are.
If you were sexually secure and satisfied, your only thought about gay men would be:
"Hey, more women for me."
And then you'd move on.
But you fixate on gay men, you fixate on what they do for sex.
You hate them, you think about gay sex more than they do.
|
Since: Apr 11
48,390
|
#11 28 min ago
Now you are fantasizing about men in priestly robes...
|
Since: Apr 11
48,390
|
#12 25 min ago
The simple reality is there isn't a good argument against gay marriage, in any country.
|
|
|
