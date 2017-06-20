German party loses high court bid to ...

German party loses high court bid to force gay marriage vote

50 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Germany's highest court has rejected an opposition party's attempt to force a parliamentary vote on introducing gay marriage before September's national election. Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001.

