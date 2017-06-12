German parliament votes to annul gay men's convictions
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled German parliament votes to annul gay men's convictions.
German lawmakers on Thursday approved a plan to annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was enforced enthusiastically in post-World War II West Germany. Parliament's lower house voted unanimously for the bill to cancel convictions under Paragraph 175.
Read more at Newms360.com.
#1 10 hrs ago
Why would they want to do that?
#3 2 hrs ago
Don't fret so, your many other criminal convictions remain on the books.
