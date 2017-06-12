German parliament votes to annul gay ...

German parliament votes to annul gay men's convictions

There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled German parliament votes to annul gay men's convictions. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

German lawmakers on Thursday approved a plan to annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was enforced enthusiastically in post-World War II West Germany. Parliament's lower house voted unanimously for the bill to cancel convictions under Paragraph 175.

Wilson

Altoona, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
Why would they want to do that?

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#3 2 hrs ago
Wilson wrote:
<quoted text>
Why would they want to do that?
Don't fret so, your many other criminal convictions remain on the books.
