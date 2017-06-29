German parliament backs same-sex marriage

Germany's parliament has voted to legalise same-sex marriage in a snap vote only days after Chancellor Angela Merkel changed her longstanding position. Green party's faction leader Katrin Goering-Eckardt speaks in a debate of the German parliament Bundestag on the gay marriage in Berlin Mrs Merkel herself voted against the measure, but paved the way for Friday's vote after saying on Monday that politicians could take up the issue as a "question of conscience" - freeing members of her conservative coalition, which has been against same-sex marriage, to individually vote for it.

