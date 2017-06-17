German Greens Won't Enter Govt withou...

German Greens Won't Enter Govt without Gay Marriage Pledge

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Germany's opposition Greens are pledging not to enter any coalition government after the country's September election without securing a commitment to allowing gay marriage. Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001 but, while other European countries have since allowed full-fledged gay marriage, much of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc remains reluctant to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Visibly queer in the Oval Officea : Gay teach... 29 min TerriB1 4
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Dale Ville 1,003
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 50,757
News Bill protects adoption agencies that turn away ... 2 hr Wondering 19
Turkey calling class 6 hr Rainbow Crusher 12
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,816
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 10 hr Frankie Rizzo 26,141
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 14 hr Gay Messiah 6,691
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,841,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC