German Greens Won't Enter Govt without Gay Marriage Pledge
Germany's opposition Greens are pledging not to enter any coalition government after the country's September election without securing a commitment to allowing gay marriage. Germany has allowed same-sex couples to enter civil partnerships since 2001 but, while other European countries have since allowed full-fledged gay marriage, much of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc remains reluctant to do so.
