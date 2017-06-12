Gay Scottish Labour MP attacks Tory deal with DUP

Tom Gordon SCOTTISH Labour's first MP in a same-sex marriage has criticised Theresa May's deal with the Demo SCOTTISH Labour 's first MP in a same-sex marriage has criticised Theresa May 's deal with the Democratic Unionist party ahead of today's Edinburgh Pride march Rutherglen & Hamilton West MP Ged Killen, who married his husband Peter in 2013, said he had fought for equality all his life as a Labour activist and would carry on in the Commons . The Prime Minister has been widely criticised for trying to strike a "confidence and supply" deal with the DUP since losing her majority at the election.

