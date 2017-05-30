Gay rights still elusive in much of world
Police officers escort men into police headquarters after they were arrested in a raid last month on a gay sauna in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the United States and many other parts of the world, this is a worrisome time for gay and transgender activists, as the pace of civil-rights victories has grown uneven and reports of violence and persecution surface relentlessly.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|2 min
|Gordon G
|4
|Undocumented and Transgender
|4 min
|Gordon G
|3
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 min
|Lexington
|504
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|carter county res...
|25,799
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|14 min
|Lexington
|6,328
|No decision yet on gay marriage
|18 min
|Dennis
|4
|Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|40
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|49,819
|Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain
|4 hr
|Trump is a joke
|40
|Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no...
|Thu
|Lawrence Wolf
|42
|
