Gay rights still elusive in much of w...

Gay rights still elusive in much of world

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Police officers escort men into police headquarters after they were arrested in a raid last month on a gay sauna in Jakarta, Indonesia. In the United States and many other parts of the world, this is a worrisome time for gay and transgender activists, as the pace of civil-rights victories has grown uneven and reports of violence and persecution surface relentlessly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria 2 min Gordon G 4
News Undocumented and Transgender 4 min Gordon G 3
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 min Lexington 504
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min carter county res... 25,799
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 14 min Lexington 6,328
News No decision yet on gay marriage 18 min Dennis 4
News Poll: Conservatives, Weekly Church Goers Say No... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 40
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 49,819
News Gays not welcome at millionaire's chain 4 hr Trump is a joke 40
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... Thu Lawrence Wolf 42
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC