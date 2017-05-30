Gay rights parade held in Poland rule...

Gay rights parade held in Poland ruled by conservative gov't

Thousands of people are marching and dancing down the streets of central Warsaw to show their support for gay rights, calling for stronger defiance of discrimination and greater acceptance for same-sex unions and marriages. The 17th annual "Equality Parade" took place Saturday with a deeply conservative government that opposes marriage rights or civil unions for same-sex couples ruling Poland.

