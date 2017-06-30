There are on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay rights campaigners to lead Belfast parade demanding same-sex marriage. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:

Gay rights campaigners will lead a major parade through Belfast city centre later, demanding the introduction of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/gay-rights-campaigners-to-lead-belfast-parade-demanding-samesex-marriage-35883733.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35883732.ece/f99ee/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-60251676-56e3-4793-b95b-753e772a6643_I1.jpg Gay rights campaigners will lead a major parade through Belfast city centre later, demanding the introduction of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.