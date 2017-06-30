Gay rights campaigners to lead Belfast parade demanding same-sex marriage
There are 1 comment on the The Belfast Telegraph story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay rights campaigners to lead Belfast parade demanding same-sex marriage. In it, The Belfast Telegraph reports that:
Gay rights campaigners will lead a major parade through Belfast city centre later, demanding the introduction of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/gay-rights-campaigners-to-lead-belfast-parade-demanding-samesex-marriage-35883733.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35883732.ece/f99ee/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-60251676-56e3-4793-b95b-753e772a6643_I1.jpg Gay rights campaigners will lead a major parade through Belfast city centre later, demanding the introduction of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Another pervert parade. Sickening.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,433
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|13 min
|Imprtnrd
|100
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,824
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26
|The Ornithology of the fowl of the Great Plains
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|14
|Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits fo...
|2 hr
|TomInElPaso
|14
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|144
|NE Jade's Corn-Hole Cafe
|4 hr
|Frederick
|1
|freak friday
|5 hr
|Frederick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC