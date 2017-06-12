Gay-Pride Supporters March in Kyiv; O...

Gay-Pride Supporters March in Kyiv; One Minor Clash Reported

There are 1 comment on the Weekday Magazine story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay-Pride Supporters March in Kyiv; One Minor Clash Reported. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:

Thousands of gay-rights activists attended a pride march in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on June 18 under massive police supervision. Police formed a chain to protect the marchers in anticipation of attacks from ultranationalists.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kyle

Cameron, MO

#1 2 hrs ago
Quite the display of mental illness.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 min Frankie Rizzo 26,192
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 8 min Frankie Tabor 1,058
News Indiana Christian school at center of LGBT vouc... 20 min Jefferson 8
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min Respect71 50,840
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 42 min RiccardoFire 6,697
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... 55 min Jefferson 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... 1 hr Jefferson 1
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC