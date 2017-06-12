Gay-Pride Supporters March in Kyiv; One Minor Clash Reported
Thousands of gay-rights activists attended a pride march in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on June 18 under massive police supervision. Police formed a chain to protect the marchers in anticipation of attacks from ultranationalists.
#1 2 hrs ago
Quite the display of mental illness.
