Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some
There are 3 comments on the KCRG story from 2 hrs ago, titled Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some. In it, KCRG reports that:
Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KCRG.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Disgusting degenerate perverts.
|
#2 1 hr ago
There needs to be a federal ban placed on these pervert parades.
|
#3 8 min ago
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ ...
|12 min
|Cobra Foxtrot Over
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|17 min
|onyorkneesboi
|51,282
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ ...
|21 min
|Reborn Repulican
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|36 min
|actorvet
|6,824
|Can a Man be Gay But Only Like Oral Sex? (Aug '13)
|51 min
|Booger
|18
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,543
|Istanbul Pride march to go on despite governor'...
|1 hr
|Percy
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|26,388
|California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth...
|3 hr
|Fit2Serve
|67
|Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti...
|22 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|10
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC