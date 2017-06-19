Gay pride parades sound a note of res...

Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some

There are 3 comments on the KCRG story from 2 hrs ago, titled Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance and face some. In it, KCRG reports that:

Gay pride parades in New York, San Francisco and other cities are spotlighting resistance to what participants see as new pressure on gay rights. But the events are also contending with the prospect of protests over their own diversity and direction.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Percy

Mountain View, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
Disgusting degenerate perverts.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Percy

Mountain View, CA

#2 1 hr ago
There needs to be a federal ban placed on these pervert parades.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sgt Rock

New York, NY

#3 8 min ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGE23Uykd1Y
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ ... 12 min Cobra Foxtrot Over 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 17 min onyorkneesboi 51,282
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance _ ... 21 min Reborn Repulican 4
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 36 min actorvet 6,824
Can a Man be Gay But Only Like Oral Sex? (Aug '13) 51 min Booger 18
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 69,543
News Istanbul Pride march to go on despite governor'... 1 hr Percy 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Pres Donald J Tru... 26,388
News California AG bans state travel to Texas, 3 oth... 3 hr Fit2Serve 67
Mississippi can enforce LGBT religious objecti... 22 hr Frankie Rizzo 10
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC